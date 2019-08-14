Traffic

1 dead after suspect's vehicle crashes on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a suspect's vehicle crashed through a fence and into a parked truck trailer off of Tully Road in San Jose overnight.

The CHP said they were pursuing the vehicle just after 2 a.m. on Highway 87. Officers said the lost the suspect's vehicle after it exited on Curtner Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle then crashed east of Monterey Road on the north side of Tully Road. The vehicle first collided into a light pole, then through a chain-link fence, and finally into a parked truck trailer. The adult male driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on how the chase began.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department.
