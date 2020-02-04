car crash

1 dead in crash involving big-rig in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A U.S. Highway 101 offramp in Santa Rosa has been closed following a fatal collision early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:25 a.m., the CHP learned of a collision involving a vehicle that had become wedged underneath a big-rig truck on the highway's northbound lanes, at the Bicentennial Way off-ramp.

About an hour later, CHP officers issued a Sig-alert, closing the offramp.

Further information about the fatal collision was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsanta rosacar crashfatal crashfreewaytruck crashcrash
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
CAR CRASH
Driver hospitalized after car crashes into SF gas station
Man dies after Amtrak train collides with vehicle in Oakland
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
Police chase from Vallejo ends in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say
UC considers getting rid of SAT, ACT for admissions requirement
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
Show More
WATCH IN 60: UC admissions exam, BART schedule changes, 'Full House' home for sale
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say
More TOP STORIES News