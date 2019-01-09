1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose

New info on this crash in San Jose - driver is a 67-year-old man and the passenger who was killed was 64-years-old. They’re from Orange County. Truck is still blocking the highway pic.twitter.com/lcigp3aKN2 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 9, 2019

Traffic is stopped on NB 101 in San Jose at the Mckee Road on ramp because of a fatal accident. Watch as people turn around and go the wrong way to get out of the gridlock. pic.twitter.com/PWlGJfP6Oe — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 9, 2019

**SIG ALERT** ALL lanes blocked NB 101 past McKee Rd in San Jose, flipped garbage truck, no ETO, avoid! pic.twitter.com/ymihMrNiUo — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) January 9, 2019

One person has died after a large box truck overturned in San Jose on Highway 101.The CHP says the driver of the box truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel and has been hospitalized. The passenger in the box truck died, according to authorities."Driver fatigue is a major issue for us," said Sgt. Daniel Hill with the California Highway Patrol. "Sleepy drivers do appear to be the same as drunk drivers. We encourage people if they are feeling tired to not continue their journey to pull over, take a nap, take a rest. Don't rely on coffee or energy drinks to keep you awake because those won't be effective. Really, the best remedy for feeling tired on the road is to take a nap."The driver is a 67-year-old man and the passenger was 64-years-old. They're both from Orange County, according to the CHP.All northbound lanes of the highway were initially closed for the crash. The far left lane reopened by 6 a.m. and all but the far right lane was reopened by 9 a.m.