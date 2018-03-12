TRAFFIC

1 killed in crash between ACE train and vehicle in Fremont

Accident involving ACE train and vehicle in Fremont, California on Monday, March 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A death has been reported in the collision this morning between an Altamont Corridor Express train and a vehicle in Fremont, ACE officials said.

ACE officials initially reported on Twitter at 6:15 a.m. about a "vehicle strike" involving ACE train 1 between the Fremont and Great America stations.

At 7:41 a.m., the agency reported the death and said all ACE trains will be further delayed while the Alameda County coroner's bureau responds.

ACE runs four westbound trains in the morning from Stockton to San Jose.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News