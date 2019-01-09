1 killed in crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose

Traffic is stopped on NB 101 in San Jose at the Mckee Road on ramp because of a fatal accident. Watch as people turn around and go the wrong way to get out of the gridlock. pic.twitter.com/PWlGJfP6Oe — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 9, 2019

**SIG ALERT** ALL lanes blocked NB 101 past McKee Rd in San Jose, flipped garbage truck, no ETO, avoid!

One person has died after a large box truck overturned in San Jose on Highway 101.The CHP says the driver of the box truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel and has been hospitalized. The passenger in the box truck died, according to authorities.Only one northbound Highway 101 lane is open near McKee Road.There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.