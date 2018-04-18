TRAFFIC

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash near the Oakland Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed in a collision this morning involving multiple vehicles near the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
One person was killed in a collision this morning involving four vehicles near the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline in Oakland, Alameda County sheriff's officials said.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Doolittle Drive near Langley Street.

Doolittle Drive is closed between Harbor Parkway and Rental Car Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area, according to the sheriff's office.

The case is being investigated by Oakland police. No other details were immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcar accidentOPDOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News