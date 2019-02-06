1 lane open on northbound I-280 in San Jose after tanker fire

Both directions of Interstate 280 were closed for a while Wednesday night between Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway in San Jose after a big rig caught fire.Crews were able to put the fire out, but now have to wait for an appropriate tow truck to reach the scene. Traffic is slow in the area.The southbound lanes have re-opened but only one lane on the northbound side has opened.Officials say the tanker was carrying gasoline but the tank was not damaged. The fire started at the back tires.