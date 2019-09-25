LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. -- One northbound lane of State Highway 17 at Summit Road is open again after a big-rig overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All lanes had been blocked since about 4 p.m. on Highway 17, which connects Los Gatos and Santa Cruz.
CHP officials said one northbound lane reopened at about 5:10 p.m.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
1 lane reopens on northbound Hwy 17 after big-rig overturns near San Jose
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News