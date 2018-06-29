SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

16 hurt when school bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike

School bus crash on NJ Turnpike: Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on June 29, 2018.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. --
More than a dozen injuries were reported after a school bus crashed and overturned along the New Jersey Turnpike Friday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill just before noon.

Authorities say 29 people were on board the bus. A total of 16 suffered minor injuries, while the rest escaped unharmed.

Helicopter footage showed the bus entirely off the road and on its side, and dramatic video caught the moments after the crash as passersby rushed to the scene.

Raw video: Rescuers rush to scene of Cherry Hill, New Jersey bus crash on June 29, 2018.



Facebook user Dena Lynn can be heard talking to first responders as others rush to the overturned bus to aid the people on board.

A number of those children, wearing green T-shirts, could be seen standing at the crash site.

There was no word on a cause of this crash.
