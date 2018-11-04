TRAFFIC

2 accidents prompt closure of Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two separate accidents that are about two miles apart in Discovery Bay have prompted officials to shut down both directions of Highway 4.

The first crash was reported at 5:12 p.m. at Highway 4 and Byron Highway. Four ambulances were dispatched. Officials say this is believed to be a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle that spun out and hit another vehicle.

The second accident, which officials say was a head-on collision, was reported at 5:24 p.m. on Highway 4 at Discovery Bay Boulevard.

Offal's report two critical injuries as a result of the crashes.

