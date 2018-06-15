2 crashes cleared after creating massive backup on East Bay freeways

Huge back up on WB 580 from 680 interchange in Dublin/Pleasanton to Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley. pic.twitter.com/BfPWN5ra6t — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) June 15, 2018

UPDATE: Crews moved quickly- only left lane blocked now WB 580 before Eden Canyon- backup to 680 in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/DCO5sP0uhG — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) June 15, 2018

Again- do NOT get on WB 580 between Dublin and Castro Valley- ALL lanes blocked before Eden Canyon due to flipped semi. Dublin Canyon Rd or 680 for alt. pic.twitter.com/MdcZ6DZUrG — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) June 15, 2018

**Sig Alert** MAJOR problem WB 580 before Eden Canyon, flipped big rig ALL lanes blocked, no ETO. pic.twitter.com/xXQU9fZjKb — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) June 15, 2018

Two major crashes created a nightmare commute this morning in the East Bay, the California Highway Patrol reported.The entire roadway has re-opened in a crash involving an overturned big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley.The crash initially closed westbound lanes of the highway. It was reported at 4:43 a.m.Lanes are also open in another crash, which happened on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol this morning, the CHP said.Four lanes are still closed as a result of the crash, which injured at least one person and caused a vehicle fire. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. and involved several vehicles north of Sheridan Road in Alameda County, the CHP said.The CHP issued Sig-alerts earlier in the morning due to the crashes.