2 crashes cleared after creating massive backup on East Bay freeways

An overturned big rig is blocking multiple lanes of westbound I-580 near Eden Canyon Road in the Castro Valley area. (KGO-TV)

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
Two major crashes created a nightmare commute this morning in the East Bay, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The entire roadway has re-opened in a crash involving an overturned big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 580 near Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley.

The crash initially closed westbound lanes of the highway. It was reported at 4:43 a.m.

Lanes are also open in another crash, which happened on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol this morning, the CHP said.

Four lanes are still closed as a result of the crash, which injured at least one person and caused a vehicle fire. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. and involved several vehicles north of Sheridan Road in Alameda County, the CHP said.

The CHP issued Sig-alerts earlier in the morning due to the crashes.
