2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy 29 in Calistoga

CALISTOGA, Calif. -- Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision on state Highway 29 in Calistoga early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:15 a.m. at Bale Lane in unincorporated Napa County. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the coroner is enroute. There are no reports of any other injuries.Both directions of the highway are closed with no estimated time of reopening.