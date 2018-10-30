CHP officer involved in pursuit, crash on WB I-580 in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif (KGO) --All lanes of westbound I-580 in Pleasanton have reopened after a pursuit and crash involving the CHP this morning.
The pursuit started after a traffic stop near Alcosta Boulevard, according to the CHP.
A BMW SUV was badly damaged in the crash.
The CHP has not released details on injuries.
This car crashed on westbound 580 right at 680 in Pleasanton. The CHP was chasing the driver when it happened. This is impacting traffic but they are about to reopen the lanes. It took us 10 minutes to go .6 miles. pic.twitter.com/P1B6Cci1y5— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 30, 2018
Dublin: **Sig Alert** WB 580 near 680 merge- CHP pursuit ended in crash, light pole is down, they just reopened lane #4, all other lanes blocked. Update on https://t.co/kKU6XbN2WO at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/OAO15IGFPJ— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) October 30, 2018