Traffic

3 animals get new lease on life after truck hauling livestock crashes on the way to slaughterhouse

NEW YORK CITY -- A truck hauling livestock collided with a tanker on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City Thursday morning.

One animal was killed and three others injured -- but it appears those lucky survivors have a new lease on life, as the truck was headed to a slaughterhouse.

The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.

The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say one sheep died in the crash, while a calf and two sheep were treated at Animal Care Centers of NYC and released to the Skylands Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary.

The other animals, 12 lambs, 2 goats, and 3 calves, were uninjured and picked up by another truck to complete their trip to the slaughterhouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybrooklynlivestocktractor trailertraffic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Garoppolo recalls Mahomes visiting him after he tore ACL
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
Show More
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
More TOP STORIES News