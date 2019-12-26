3 teens killed, 2 injured in Pleasanton crash on Christmas night

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Three teens have died and two others are injured after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and tree in Pleasanton on Christmas night, the CHP said.It happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound Foothill Road just north of Castlewood Drive. A car hit a power pole and a tree, it appears the car was then wrapped around the tree.Two people were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.