3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield

Three people are dead after a car accident on Interstate 80 in Fairfield Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.The crash happened on eastbound 80 at Highway 12.SKY7 video of the scene shows a crushed car on the back of tow truck.Details on what led to the accident or if more than one car was involved are not yet available.Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.There is no estimated time to when the scene will be cleared.Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.