TRAFFIC

3 killed, including 2 kids, in 5 vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP has identified a man from San Jose who was arrested after officers said he was under the influence of marijuana during a crash that killed three people and injured five others. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Coroner's office identified two victims of the fatal I-880 crash in Fremont Tuesday night. They are 14-year-old Christy Limas and 9-year-old Brooke Limas. The CHP identified the third victim as a 39-year-old woman, but her name has not been released. The CHP says all three are from Manteca.

RELATED: CHP believes 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont were not wearing seatbelts

Dang Nguyen Hai Tran, 21, was driving a Toyota Camry involved in the crash and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, according to the CHP. The San Jose resident faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a weapons charge, and counts for DUI and causing bodily injury. His bail has been set at $195,000.

Mug shot released of Dang Nguyen Hai Tran, suspect in crash that killed three on I-880 in Fremont, California on Tuesday, May 16, 2018.



Five others were taken to a hospital, including an infant. A juvenile remains in critical condition at the hospital.

VIDEO: 3 dead after driver under influence of cannabis caused multi-car crash on I-880 in Fremont
EMBED More News Videos

At least two people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Fremont near the Stevenson offramp.



The CHP says Dang Nguyen Hai Tran was reported to be speeding and driving recklessly before the crash.

"Driving under the influence, whether it's alcohol or drugs, the outcome is the same. It's dangerous. It kills people," said CHP Officer Manuel Leal.

All northbound lanes of I-880 were closed overnight for the investigation, but have since been reopened.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashcar accidentcar accidentstraffic fatalitiescarcrashmarijuanaI-880Fremont
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teenager, 9-year-old among those killed in triple-fatal crash on I-880 in Fremont
CHP: 3 dead after driver under influence of cannabis caused crash in Fremont
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News