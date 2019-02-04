3 people, including toddler, in critical condition after car crash in Pittsburg

East Leland will be closed for several hours both directions in front of LMC (2700 East Leland Road) while our traffic officers investigate a collision. pic.twitter.com/y3Ybft4EQI — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) February 4, 2019

The rain may have been a factor in a horrific car crash in the East Bay Monday morning. Three people, including a toddler, are now in critical condition.The mangled car shocked students and workers at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg as they arrived for classes and work this morning. Some feared the worst when they saw what was left of the BMW.Pittsburg Police say the three people inside the car did survive but are in critical condition. A passenger who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the car. A toddler who was in a safety seat and the driver who did have on a seatbelt were also taken to the hospital. The image of the wrecked car was hard for some to shake."I was sad, it is just kind of traumatic for the family. It's a horrible accident and it's real disappointing to see," said Anthony Olgin, Los Medanos College employee.Police say the car hit a tree on Leland Avenue at 7:20 a.m. They suspect the wet weather and possible speeding were to blame. The East Bay dealt with long spells of rain throughout the morning, causing slick roads.There is no estimate when East Leland will reopen.