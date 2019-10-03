4 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

A horrific crash happened on NB 101 overnight. A Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway crashed head on with a taxi cab. Three people in the cab were killed. The wrong way driver also died. Avoid the area- it will be blocked for awhile. Cars being diverted at Paul. pic.twitter.com/6Jk32d8bdA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four people were killed in a wrong-way collision involving a taxi on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m. just north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.At 12:29 a.m., Diaz said a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.According to Diaz, the driver of the Volkswagen - only identified as a woman between 30 and 40 - the taxi driver, only identified as a man in his 60s, and a male and female passenger in the taxi were all pronounced dead at the scene.The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes, Diaz said. One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.All traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 is being diverted off at Third Street as the CHP investigates the crash. Diaz said investigators are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.There is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound freeway.