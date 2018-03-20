TRAFFIC

5 adults in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco

Officials say five adults are in critical condition after three-vehicles crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco early Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fire officials say five adults are in critical condition after three vehicles crashed at Gough and Bush in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

One car was so mangled, firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to reach a backseat passenger.

The impact was loud enough to wake up residents in the area. "We were asleep and then all of a sudden out of nowhere, we hear a huge loud noise," one man said.

"The black car came flying through the intersection. He clipped the front of me and then plowed into the silver car and pushed it into the pole," crash victim Jim reed said.


Reed said he wouldn't have been in the area at that time, but he took a detour because of a fire.

Police have not given an update on the victims' conditions, but said everyone survived.

The manager of the residential building on the corner near the accident showed ABC7 News video from the building's surveillance camera of the car slamming into the light pole. The intersection was shut down until about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials are still investigating to determine how this happened.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
