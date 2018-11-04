TRAFFIC

7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Highway 4 in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. --
As many as seven people were injured, all but one of them seriously, in two separate but related accidents Sunday night on State Highway 4 near Discovery Bay in far eastern Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The first accident was reported at 5:12 p.m., when a white Subaru struck a motorcycle on eastbound Highway 4 just east of the County Highway J4 (Byron Highway) intersection. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries, according to CHP Officer Brandon Correia.

The Subaru, however, drove away headed east on Highway 4, where, about 500 feet from the first accident scene, it ran head-on into a westbound sedan believed to be carrying five people. All occupants of the westbound sedan suffered major injuries, Correia said; they and the motorcyclist were all taken, in ambulances and by helicopter, to area hospitals, including John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

The Subaru driver suffered minor injuries, Correia said. As of 7 p.m., the Subaru driver was being detained and questioned by CHP officers, Correia added.

Highway 4, which had been closed in both directions as the accidents were cleared and the patients were loaded for transport, reopened for single-lane, traffic-controlled passage at about 6:45 p.m.

In addition to the CHP, crews from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District also responded to the accident scenes.

Anyone who witnessed either of these collisions or the events leading up to it, call the Contra Costa CHP office at (707) 641-8300.

