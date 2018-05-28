TRAFFIC

8 minor injuries after vehicle falls 150 feet into canal in Pleasanton

EMBED </>More Videos

A van fell about 150 feet into a canal in Pleasanton off of northbound I-680 at I-580. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
A vehicle fell about 150 feet into a canal in Pleasanton off of northbound I-680 at I-580.

There were eight people in the vehicle including a young child, authorities said. All of the people in the vehicle got out safely and the CHP did not need to rescue anyone. Only minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-580car accidentI-680rescueCHPPleasantonDublin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
More News