8 minor injuries after vehicle falls 150 feet into canal in Pleasanton

Emergency crews are working to pull a minivan out of a canal in Pleasanton alongside I-680. All 8 people inside were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/60Ad5GKKjw — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 28, 2018

A vehicle fell about 150 feet into a canal in Pleasanton off of northbound I-680 at I-580.There were eight people in the vehicle including a young child, authorities said. All of the people in the vehicle got out safely and the CHP did not need to rescue anyone. Only minor injuries were reported.The cause of the accident is under investigation.