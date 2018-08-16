After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square

The Alamo Square Neighborhood Association recently announced the removal of a traffic circle at McAllister and Steiner streets, which had been installed this spring.
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Erica Kato confirmed the removal via email.
Kato explained that an evaluation suggested the intersection is working acceptably, but that the agency fielded concerns from neighbors, especially about vehicles honking and not always knowing who had the right of way.
"There are physical aspects of this particular intersection, particularly the topography, traffic volumes and sightlines, that may render it less amenable to a traffic circle with stop signs in two directions than other locations," she said.
As we previously reported, the traffic circle is part of the 5-Fulton Rapid Project, which aims to speed up transit times on the bus line. Implemented following a community outreach process, the traffic circle was intended to allow 5-Fulton buses to travel through the intersection safely without stopping. Stop signs facing McAllister Street were also removed.
SFMTA now plans to re-install stop signs on McAllister Street, then remove the traffic circle. Although no date for the removal has been officially announced, Kato said it will happen as soon as the city agency can schedule crews to complete the work.
"We look forward to continuing to work with community members and riders in the future to improve both safety and Muni service," Kato said, noting that the 5-Fulton line has seen a 60 percent increase in ridership over the past decade, equating to over 9,000 additional daily boardings along the corridor.
