BERKELEY, Calif. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley have reopened after a fatal collision early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 5:16 a.m. on eastbound Highway 80 just north of Gilman Street.
The three left eastbound lanes were blocked following the crash but reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
More details about the collision were not immediately available from the CHP.
All I-80 lanes reopen in Berkeley after deadly crash
