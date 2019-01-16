STORM

All lanes reopen after mudslide forces closure of southbound Highway 17 near Santa Cruz

A powerful storm hit the Santa Cruz Mountains caused at least one mudslide on Highway 17 Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

All lanes have reopened after a mudslide temporarily forced the closure of southbound Highway 17 Wednesday evening.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience in Santa Cruz Mountains

Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff was blocked, but both eventually reopened..

