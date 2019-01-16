Update Hwy 17 slide: All lanes now open. Thank you for your patience. @CaltransD5 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2019

Highway 17 slide update: S/B #1 lane re-opened and waiting for equipment to clear the #2 lane. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/r2OnC2xSfX — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2019

All lanes have reopened after a mudslide temporarily forced the closure of southbound Highway 17 Wednesday evening.Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff was blocked, but both eventually reopened..