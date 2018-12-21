TRAFFIC

All lanes reopen after overturned propane tanker shuts down I-280 in San Jose

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
All highways have reopened in San Jose Saturday morning after a propane tanker overturned, forcing I-280 to shut down and prompting voluntary evacuations in the area.

The 18-wheeler carrying 8,600 pounds of propane overturned at northbound I-280 to northbound I-880, forcing drivers to be diverted for hours.

Northbound and Southbound I-280 were closed in the area. Highway 17 was also impacted, with northbound drivers being diverted to Hamilton.

CHP says residents in the area were being notified and evacuations are voluntary at this time.

Calls came in around 6:30 Friday night about the overturned truck.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
