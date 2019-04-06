Traffic

All lanes reopen on Hwy 101 in Marin County after big rig crash, fire

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Northbound 101 in Sausalito are open again, after a box truck crashed and caught fire Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 AM, near Spencer Avenue, just past the Robin Williams tunnel.

Video taken by a witness shows the flames after the Goodwill truck slid off the highway. One person was taken to the hospital.

After the crash was cleared, Caltrans crews were there for several more hours, repairing a broken guardrail.
