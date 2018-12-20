TRAFFIC

Alvord Lake Bridge repair project to impact Friday commute on Kezar Drive

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
On Friday, Dec. 21, drivers traveling in the westbound lane of Kezar Drive in Golden Gate Park may see delays when crossing the historic Alvord Lake Bridge due to scheduled maintenance.

From 8:30-11:30 a.m., workers will be pouring concrete in an effort to repair a large crack that sprouted in the west-facing retaining wall of the bridge just over two years ago.

During the work Friday morning, the righthand lane of westbound traffic that snakes from JFK Drive will be closed. While most traffic at that part of the day flows freely eastbound on Kezar Drive, drivers should plan on potential delays.
Impacted traffic will largely be kept to the westbound lanes. | Image via SF Rec & Park

The Alvord Lake Bridge, an engineering marvel of its day when it debuted in 1889, is the oldest reinforced rebar and concrete structure of its kind.

The bridge was designed by engineer Ernest Ransome, and has survived the last 129 years more or less intact.

As SF Rec & Park spokesperson Joey Kahn told Hoodline when the crack first appeared, one factor in the work's lengthy timeframe is the bridge's historic designation, which means special pains need to be taken in removing the cracked piece, replicating it, and restoring it as it originally appeared.

Workers will also be sprucing up the bridge with a general concrete cleaning.
---

Thanks to tipster Susan S.! If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, email your tips and photos to tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
Officials considering proposal to raise Golden Gate Bridge toll
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
Multi-vehicle accident cleared from Niles Canyon Road in Fremont
Battle over e-scooters building as city council considers possible new rules
More Traffic
Top Stories
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
High school football players commit to prestigious college programs
Here's a look at others questioned in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: Mysterious light seen in CA sky identified as meteor
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
How did a little sea lion end up at Oakland Airport?
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Today is busiest day for holiday travel, according to AAA
Show More
Altria buys $13 billion stake in SF-based vape company Juul
Mysterious light seen in night sky over California
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
PHOTOS: Mysterious streak of light seen in sky above California
Tesla trains firefighters how to put out its battery fires
More News