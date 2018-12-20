Alvord Lake Bridge repair project to impact Friday commute on Kezar Drive

On Friday, Dec. 21, drivers traveling in the westbound lane of Kezar Drive in Golden Gate Park may see delays when crossing the historic Alvord Lake Bridge due to scheduled maintenance.
From 8:30-11:30 a.m., workers will be pouring concrete in an effort to repair a large crack that sprouted in the west-facing retaining wall of the bridge just over two years ago.
During the work Friday morning, the righthand lane of westbound traffic that snakes from JFK Drive will be closed. While most traffic at that part of the day flows freely eastbound on Kezar Drive, drivers should plan on potential delays.
Impacted traffic will largely be kept to the westbound lanes. | Image via SF Rec & Park
The Alvord Lake Bridge, an engineering marvel of its day when it debuted in 1889, is the oldest reinforced rebar and concrete structure of its kind.
The bridge was designed by engineer Ernest Ransome, and has survived the last 129 years more or less intact.
As SF Rec & Park spokesperson Joey Kahn told Hoodline when the crack first appeared, one factor in the work's lengthy timeframe is the bridge's historic designation, which means special pains need to be taken in removing the cracked piece, replicating it, and restoring it as it originally appeared.
Workers will also be sprucing up the bridge with a general concrete cleaning.
