Are scooters creating a public nuisance in San Francisco?

San Francisco ordered three scooter rental company's to stop operating until they make sure that riders are obeying state and local laws. Now, one company is speaking out about how it's working with the city on making improvements. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO
This week, San Francisco ordered three scooter rental company's to stop operating until they make sure that riders are obeying state and local laws.

City officials say these scooters are creating a public nuisance.

Chief legal officer from Bird, one of the scooter company's, sat down with ABC7 News' Larry Beil to discuss how the company is working with the city to make improvements.

If you've walked the streets of San Francisco recently, you've probably seen them -- motorized scooters parked randomly on the sidewalk.

traffictechnologyregulationsmass transittransportationpublic transportationstartupbusinessSan Francisco
