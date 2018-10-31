EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4587737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least two people have died after a multiple-vehicle crash that is still blocking all lanes of northbound I-880 near Whipple Avenue in Union City.

Northbound 880 in Hayward is shut down because of a double fatal accident. Traffic is being forced to exit at Alvarado Niles. pic.twitter.com/b2dCxxF1qC — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 31, 2018

At least two people have died following a multiple-vehicle collision that is still blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 near Whipple Avenue in Union City early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and involves at least four vehicles, including a big rig and tour bus.According to the CHP, the victims who died were driving in separate motor vehicles, not the big rig or tour bus.The CHP estimates lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.No further information is immediately available.