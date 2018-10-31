Sky7 over crews picking up cones now on NB 880 on Union City / Hayward border. It's been closed since 10:40 last night following a deadly crash. pic.twitter.com/5WlsLy46Oj — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) October 31, 2018

Two people were killed when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles last night on I-880 just north of the Hayward city line."We believe there was a tour bus in the middle lane and it came up to stop and go traffic. It collided with the vehicle that was in front of it and pushed that vehicle through a little ways then that vehicle went to another lane. The bus kept going and hit another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the back of a semi-truck. Unfortunately, the two people in the vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene," said Officer Emanuel Leal with the California Highway Patrol.It happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night right before the Whipple exit. All lanes have reopened but were shut down for hours as investigators gathered evidence and cleared the scene. Vehicles were forced to exit at Alvarado Niles Officers say they got the accident cleared as quickly as they could, knowing commuters need this freeway.Officers don't know why this accident happened but don't think alcohol or drugs were involved.A man and a woman were killed. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.