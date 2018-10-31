TRAFFIC

At least 2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-880 on Union City/Hayward border

EMBED </>More Videos

At least two people have died after a multiple-vehicle crash that is still blocking all lanes of northbound I-880 near Whipple Avenue in Union City. (KGO-TV)

By
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Two people were killed when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles last night on I-880 just north of the Hayward city line.

"We believe there was a tour bus in the middle lane and it came up to stop and go traffic. It collided with the vehicle that was in front of it and pushed that vehicle through a little ways then that vehicle went to another lane. The bus kept going and hit another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the back of a semi-truck. Unfortunately, the two people in the vehicles were pronounced deceased on scene," said Officer Emanuel Leal with the California Highway Patrol.

It happened at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night right before the Whipple exit. All lanes have reopened but were shut down for hours as investigators gathered evidence and cleared the scene. Vehicles were forced to exit at Alvarado Niles Officers say they got the accident cleared as quickly as they could, knowing commuters need this freeway.

Officers don't know why this accident happened but don't think alcohol or drugs were involved.

A man and a woman were killed. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

Traffic maps and drive times here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficaccidentcar accidentbus accidentUnion City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
San Jose approves $6.3M parking access, revenue control system
CHP officer involved in pursuit, crash on WB I-580 in Dublin
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
More Traffic
Top Stories
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
AccuWeather Forecast: Mother nature giving treats for Halloween
Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Alleged plot to falsely accuse special counsel of sexual misconduct referred to FBI
Weather alerts issued in 10 states ahead of massive storm
SFMTA rolls out new Garage Ambassadors to give customers peace of mind
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Show More
Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California
Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot inside Oakland home
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
Feed company to pay California ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Driver leads deputies on chase with woman, 2 kids in big rig
More News