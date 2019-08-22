building a better bay area

BART board member intends to propose ban on panhandlers

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013, file photo, passengers board a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in Oakland, Calif. (AP)

BART's Board of Directors may consider a plan to ban panhandlers on trains, as well as people performing music or dance and then asking for money..

The San Francisco Examiner reports that the ACLU would fight it, saying it is likely unconstitutional. The ACLU is currently fighting a similar proposal in Sacramento.

The ban has not been introduced, but BART Board of Directors member Debora Allen reportedly intends to do so.

The president of the BART Board says he wouldn't support it, calling it polarizing.

