BART considering 2nd Transbay Tube, 24 hour service, report says

BART could be a step closer to planning for a second Transbay Tube, it may also be considering 24-hour service, according to a report.BART directors will look at the opportunities that the existing Transbay Tube could bring at today's board meeting. SFGate is reporting talk of 24-hour service, but also says that's unlikely to happen.At the moment, BART is referring to this plan as the Transbay Rail Crossing. It would include both standard width rail tracks, also known as standard-gauge, and the wider BART tracks.BART says the standard gauge tracks would tie together San Francisco to the East Bay, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, Sacramento and the Central Valley. They believe it'll better connect the Bay Area with projected housing growth in Sacramento and Central Valley communities.BART believes despite their current plan to increase capacity throughout the existing Transbay Tube, in some high demand scenarios, the demand for the Transbay transit will outpace capacity by 2040.BART is hoping to award a feasibility study contract by mid-2019.