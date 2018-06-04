BART

BART launches new app feature to keep trains clean

EMBED </>More Videos

BART launched a new feature on its app that will allow passengers to report needles and other mess left behind on trains in an effort to keep the the transit system clean. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART launched a new feature on its mobile website that will allow passengers make a difference in helping to clean up the transit system.

They are hoping this will help people report everything from drug needles to human waste.

RELATED: BART responds after video of drug users in San Francisco station
EMBED More News Videos

Video of drug addicts shooting up as commuters walked by in a San Francisco BART station went viral last week. The video was taken by a BART commuter.



Many BART passengers have encountered something gross on trains, but don't know who to turn to. "You click on report a biohazard feature, it's right at the bottom," BART passenger Linda Moraes said.

Now, all you need is your phone to report an issue and get someone to clean it up. "If they are on our train and see an urgent mess that needs to be cleaned up, it will alert our operations control center and alert our cleaners to board the train to clean up the mess," BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said.

RELATED: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station

BART has 14 people on the rapid response team, but are hoping to hire five more. The team will be at the McArthur and Lake Merritt stations because all five lines come through one of these two stations. The team is being called mid-line cleaners, something BART riders say is very needed.

Click here for BART's website where you can report biohazard on trains.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on BART.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTtransportationdrugsillegal drugspublic transportationbart policeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News