BART launches new app feature to keep trains clean

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --BART launched a new feature on its mobile website that will allow passengers make a difference in helping to clean up the transit system.
They are hoping this will help people report everything from drug needles to human waste.
Many BART passengers have encountered something gross on trains, but don't know who to turn to. "You click on report a biohazard feature, it's right at the bottom," BART passenger Linda Moraes said.
Now, all you need is your phone to report an issue and get someone to clean it up. "If they are on our train and see an urgent mess that needs to be cleaned up, it will alert our operations control center and alert our cleaners to board the train to clean up the mess," BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth said.
BART has 14 people on the rapid response team, but are hoping to hire five more. The team will be at the McArthur and Lake Merritt stations because all five lines come through one of these two stations. The team is being called mid-line cleaners, something BART riders say is very needed.
This is one of the BART crews that will respond to your biohazard complaints on trains. Just take a picture and email it to BART. pic.twitter.com/OYz95aqoup— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 4, 2018
Bart is launching Rapid Response Teams today to address biohazard messes on trains. You can send pictures of issues to Bart’s website and cleaners will respond.— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 4, 2018