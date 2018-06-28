BART moves ahead with canopies over station entrances

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --BART is speeding ahead with some outdoor improvements to its Market Street stations. They're putting up new protective structures over street-level entrances.
Construction is already underway on the first BART canopies at the Powell Street and Civic Center stations. They should be completed by Summer 2018, according to BART. The point of the canopies is to protect passengers and escalators from the elements.
BART plans to build at least 22 canopies in total over street-level BART station entrances and exits on Market Street. This will affect four stations: Embarcadero, Montgomery Street, Powell Street and Civic Center/UN Plaza. To learn more about the project, visit BART's website here.