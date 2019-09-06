BART

BART proposes moving Oakland headquarters to save millions of dollars

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART is planning to move its Oakland headquarters in an effort to save millions of dollars a year.

The agency's rent at its current headquarters at Kaiser Center will go up by nearly 60-percent when it expires in 2021. That would leave BART with a rent of $24 million per year. To save millions of dollars, agency staff are proposing buying a building a few blocks away on Webster street. Buying that building would cost $140 million. BART would need to spend another $87 million on construction.

The Chronicle reports BART would pay for the move with a 25-year sales tax bond. The agency already bonds for its current operations, and a move wouldn't raise taxes or fares for riders.

Related topics:
trafficoaklandtransportationcommutingbart
