BART is recovering from 30-minute delays in the Antioch and Dublin/Pleasanton directions due to an equipment problem on a train in San Francisco early this morning, according to BART dispatch.The delay was first reported at 5:06 a.m. and increased to a half-hour at 5:18 a.m. A BART dispatcher said the train had started moving again as of 5:22 a.m. and the transit agency said trains were recovering at 5:31 a.m.No further information is immediately available.