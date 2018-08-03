BART REPAIRS: Here's where trains won't run in Oakland this weekend

This weekend, free buses from @rideact will replace trains in Oakland while we do important track work using Measure RR funds. Trains will run every 20 mins in the East Bay. Bus bridge will be 10-15 min. 20 min service to SFO from West Oakland. https://t.co/Ytjk6ECaKv pic.twitter.com/kdk9R86xCC — SFBART (@SFBART) July 30, 2018

BART officials say that due to repairs, trains will not run between West Oakland and Lake Merritt and West Oakland and 19th Street on Saturday and Sunday.Frequent buses will be running those routes instead.So, if you're planning on taking those routes, add a little more time to your trip.