BART

BART resumes normal service following reports of fire, smoke in East Bay

FILE -- BART train in Berkeley, California. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART has resumed normal service following troubles Thursday night in the East Bay.

A fire at a substation just before 10 pm near the Coliseum station caused major delays. It happened right as the crowd was leaving Oracle Arena following the Warriors' game. That problem was cleared up just before 10:30 pm.

Minutes later there were reports of smoke on a train as well as flames on the tracks between the San Leandro and Bay Fair stations. That led to the Bay Fair station being closed. Whatever the problem it was cleared and service started returning to normal after midnight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTtraffic delayfiremass transitcommutingOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News