BART service resumes through Transbay Tube after gas line damage stops trains

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay system wide. The Transbay Tube is open for regular BART service between the East Bay and West Bay in both directions.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 6, 2019
Sky 7 was over the scene on 7th street between Campbell and Willow, less than a half-mile from the station.
The Oakland Fire Department says a construction company damaged the pipeline. BART held trains on each side of the bay as a precaution.
Service in the tube has been restored, but BART says to expect major residual delays.