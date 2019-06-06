Traffic

BART service resumes through Transbay Tube after gas line damage stops trains

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Service has been restored after the Transbay Tube was shut down for about 40 minutes because of a damaged PG&E natural gas pipeline near the West Oakland Station.



Sky 7 was over the scene on 7th street between Campbell and Willow, less than a half-mile from the station.

The Oakland Fire Department says a construction company damaged the pipeline. BART held trains on each side of the bay as a precaution.

Service in the tube has been restored, but BART says to expect major residual delays.
