BART surveying riders about possible pedestrian bridge in Antioch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is considering building a pedestrian bridge at its Antioch station. Now officials want your input.

BART has posted an online survey asking riders how they commute to the station, and whether they'd use a bridge to cross Highway 4.

You can find a link to the survey here.
