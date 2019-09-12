BART to buy building in Oakland for new headquarters

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The BART Board of Directors voted 8-1 today to move out of its current headquarters and buy a building at 2150 Webster Street.Debora Allen, who represents Contra Costa County, was the lone vote against the plan.Purchasing the building and renovating it will cost $227 million. Supporters of the plan say the move makes sense because the rent is about to increase on their current building. The projection is that buying the building will save BART $500 million over 25 years. The plan calls for using a 25-year sales tax bond to finance the deal.A BART spokesperson says the agency's current lease will expire in 2021 and rent could increase by as much as 90 percent if it renews its lease there.Allen said as an agency that is 70 percent tax payer supported, she has trouble supporting a plan to purchase a building at such a high price."I think as a public agency we probably should have and should continue to look for something perhaps outside of this area and look at extending where we are for five years in the hopes that we will see some correction. I think everyone in real estate agrees we are approaching the top if not already at the top," she said.BART staff researched the issue for more than a year before making this recommendation. Employees said one problem with moving to another city, such as Concord as suggested by Allen, is that BART could potentially lose good employees who don't want to add to their commute.BART Board President Bevan Dufty supported the purchase of the building, saying he believes this project will be looked at as a strong fiscal step in a difficult environment.Director Liz Ames said 'buying is better than leasing' as she cast her vote in favor of the plan. She represents stations in Fremont, South Hayward, Union City and Warm Springs.Director Mark Foley, who represents Martinez, Concord, Pittsburg and Antioch called the plan a financially responsible move for their riders.The new building will have a ground floor boardroom which supporters say is more publicly accessible. The current boardroom is on the third floor of the Kaiser Building.The plan calls for BART to be moved in to the new building by July 2021.