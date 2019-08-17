BART tracks, part of Highway 24 closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend

Heads up Lafayette! (No really this is big) your BART station will be closed this weekend along with two eastbound lanes of highway 24. Bart is doing track work. pic.twitter.com/H4awcJWWdS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) August 16, 2019

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Many BART riders at the Lafayette station were surprised when they heard the station will be shutting down this weekend."I don't think they notified us of that. I am not aware of that. Yeah, I am going to San Francisco this weekend and that will be a factor in my travel. That's going be an issue," Erik Suppiger said as he headed into the station this morning.The shutdown is so BART officials can replace 50-year-old tracks. Frequent riders say they appreciate that."I take BART every day into work so I am glad they are fixing it," said Deepa Rekha."Work has to get done. We want our trains to not be loud," said Tony Montano.This will also impact Highway 24. Officials will shut down two eastbound lanes. That's where they plan to park their construction equipment. East Bay residents say this will make it challenging to get around this weekend."We were supposed to take our kid to the zoo. So I guess we will drive the long way around tomorrow," said Erin Henry of Martinez.BART says this new track will improve the BART rider's experience.Officials say to expect 40-minute delays through here on BART this weekend- and an estimated 30-minute delay on eastbound 24.The Lafayette station will be shut down a total of six weekends: 8/17-18, 8/31-9/2 (Labor Day Weekend), 9/14-15, 9/28-29, 10/12-13, 10/26-27A BART spokesperson says they pushed out the station shutdown information through highway message signs, community mailings, a news conference, radio and digital ads. The information is also on the BART website.