BART

BART unveils East Bay line extension to Antioch

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Antioch now feels more like a part of the Bay Area as residents there finally welcomed a BART station. The new line will carry about 2,400 people in each direction, every hour during commute hours. (KGO-TV)

By
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Antioch now feels more like a part of the Bay Area as residents there finally welcomed a BART station. The new line will carry about 2,400 people in each direction, every hour during commute hours.

It's the first time that BART will be using renewable diesel train cars.

"I'm the mayor who got it done. I had nothing to do with it," joked Antioch Mayor Sean Wright during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's the residents of Antioch who deserve much of the credit. Many are celebrating having a state-of-the-art commute option that will get them off the very congested Highway 4.

"I normally drive to Pittsburg BART, but it's so crowded by the time I get there. This is right in my town. I can bike or I can walk here," said a very happy Andre Brewer, who lives nearby.

RELATED: New Antioch BART extension to bring relief for East Bay commuters

But these trains going to and from Antioch are different than the conventional BART trains.

"It's an electric motor and it's using renewable diesel," explained BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost. The trains are better for the environment because they use advanced biofuel produced from sources like vegetable oil, Trost said.

They also ride on a less expensive, standard track gauge, like any ordinary train. This standard track is different than the tracks BART typically uses, which means that people traveling from Antioch have to switch trains at the next platform station, an 11-minute ride away.

"It's the jolly trolly, it's not the actual BART train. We've been paying into it for it for 35 years, 40 years and we should have gotten the real train, instead we have the jolly trolly," said Todd Drummon, who also lives in Antioch.


Most of those who are feeling a little cheated understand why BART opted for plan B. The 10-mile extension cost $525 million. Had they gone with a conventional BART line, it would have cost $1 billion.

As part of the dedication, BART offered free rides on the new extension from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Regular service begins Saturday morning.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficBARTtrainscommutingpublic transportationtransportationmass transitAntioch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New Antioch BART extension to bring relief for commuters
VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Show More
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
More News