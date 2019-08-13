BART

BART warns riders of weekend shutdown between Orinda, Walnut Creek

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- BART is preparing riders for a major project that will shut down the track between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations over six weekends.

The first shutdown is this weekend.

Crews will be replacing 50-year-old track components in work funded by Measure RR.

There will be free buses between the stations, but riders can expect delays of 40 minutes or more.

And it's not just BART riders that will be affected. Two lanes on eastbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette Station will also be closed so BART can position a 265-ton crane.

See more stories and videos related to BART.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorindawalnut creektransportationconstructioncommutingtrainsroad closurebart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
Market Street shut down after BART officer shoots dog in SF, officials say
Busy weekend causing traffic trouble, transit changes
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing
Service restored at Montgomery BART after man rescued from tracks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County, Gilroy shooting victim's family push for changes to gun laws
Hayward police investigate officer-involved shooting
Police give all clear after suspicious device investigation in San Ramon
Ghost Ship jury begins Day 7 of deliberations
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Homeless population history in Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Even warmer everywhere today
Show More
Bay Bridge series between A's, Giants begins tonight
Pitcher signed by A's after viral video talks about his 'unorthodox' path to MLB
Mendocino County wildfire grows overnight, evacuations ordered
Baseball star A-Rod victim of SF car break-in
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
More TOP STORIES News