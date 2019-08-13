BART warns riders of weekend shutdown between Orinda, Walnut Creek

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- BART is preparing riders for a major project that will shut down the track between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations over six weekends.The first shutdown is this weekend.Crews will be replacing 50-year-old track components in work funded by Measure RR.There will be free buses between the stations, but riders can expect delays of 40 minutes or more.And it's not just BART riders that will be affected. Two lanes on eastbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette Station will also be closed so BART can position a 265-ton crane.