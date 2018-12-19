TRAFFIC

Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders

Transportation leaders will officially approve a plan Wednesday to charge you more for crossing Bay Area bridges. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Transportation leaders officially approved a plan Wednesday to charge you more for crossing Bay Area bridges.

Tolls will go up $1 on every bridge except the Golden Gate Bridge starting January 1.

So the toll for a regular vehicle during peak hours will go from $6 to $7.

It's the result of Measure 3, which voters approved in June.

But two lawsuits are challenging the results.

Opponents say it required a two-thirds vote to pass which it didn't get.

The money from the toll hike will be put into escrow until the lawsuit is resolved.
