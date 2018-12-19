Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders

Transportation leaders officially approved a plan Wednesday to charge you more for crossing Bay Area bridges.Tolls will go up $1 on every bridge except the Golden Gate Bridge starting January 1.So the toll for a regular vehicle during peak hours will go from $6 to $7.It's the result of Measure 3, which voters approved in June.But two lawsuits are challenging the results.Opponents say it required a two-thirds vote to pass which it didn't get.The money from the toll hike will be put into escrow until the lawsuit is resolved.