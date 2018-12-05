SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge involving a jackknifed big-rig is causing a traffic mess in San Francisco.
The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.
Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge are blocked just east of the First Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.
The CHP says traffic in the area is heavy.
According to CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams, a big-rig somehow lost control during today's wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.
The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.
CHP officers are working to clear the scene of the crash, according to Williams.
SOUND ON: See how long it takes us to move on Market Street. Current conditions are a result of a jackknifed big rig on the Bay Bridge...but that happened hours ago 😩 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/26sfJt0NIM— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018
This driver feels like many others right now...@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/HcWBmQjllv— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018
We made it to 6th and Market @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YhEBfhTBey— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018
Correction- it’s the 3 left lanes that are closed— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 5, 2018
Bay City News contributed to this report.
We are in the WORST traffic right now! Currently crawling on Townsend near 7th street. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/1p5Cpw4l33— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018