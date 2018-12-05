EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4841126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Traffic across San Francisco is jammed up following a big-rig crash on the Bay Bridge.

SOUND ON: See how long it takes us to move on Market Street. Current conditions are a result of a jackknifed big rig on the Bay Bridge...but that happened hours ago 😩 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/26sfJt0NIM — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

This driver feels like many others right now...@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/HcWBmQjllv — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

We made it to 6th and Market @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/YhEBfhTBey — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

Correction- it’s the 3 left lanes that are closed — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 5, 2018

We are in the WORST traffic right now! Currently crawling on Townsend near 7th street. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/1p5Cpw4l33 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 5, 2018

A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge involving a jackknifed big-rig is causing a traffic mess in San Francisco.The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge are blocked just east of the First Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.The CHP says traffic in the area is heavy.According to CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams, a big-rig somehow lost control during today's wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.CHP officers are working to clear the scene of the crash, according to Williams.