Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight

Motorists should expect various overnight lane closures on the western side of the Bay Bridge starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 27 for scheduled maintenance, Caltrans officials announced Saturday.The work, to replace seals on bridge joints, will take place during the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.Lane closures will alternate per night between westbound and eastbound roadways. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.