Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight

SAN FRANCISCO --Motorists should expect various overnight lane closures on the western side of the Bay Bridge starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 27 for scheduled maintenance, Caltrans officials announced Saturday.
RELATED: Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge
The work, to replace seals on bridge joints, will take place during the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Lane closures will alternate per night between westbound and eastbound roadways. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.
Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.