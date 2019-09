BART is recovering from an earlier problem. Bayfair station has re-opened. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 11, 2019

There is a 10-minute delay on the Warm Springs Line in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond and Daly City directions due to a major medical emergency. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 11, 2019

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Fair BART Station in San Leandro has been reopened after a major medical emergency caused it to close.BART says for commuters to expect delays as they recover from the closure.