Bay Fair BART station reopens, major delays persist

BART is reporting major delays this morning after the Bay Fair station was shut down due to smoke. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
BART is reporting major delays this morning after the Bay Fair station was shut down due to smoke.

The station has reopened and limited service has been restored but BART officials have advised commuters to expect residual delays in all directions from the station.

Firefighters responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. There have not been any reported injuries.

BART riders should expect major delays in the Richmond, Warm Springs and Daly City directions.

The incident was first reported around 6 a.m.
